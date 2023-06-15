National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NBGIF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. National Bank of Greece has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.65.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

