National Pension Service Acquires 15,030 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $149,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.42. 118,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.