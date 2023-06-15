National Pension Service Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,836 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $113,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Schlumberger by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 121,774 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

SLB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 526,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

