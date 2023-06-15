National Pension Service Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $196,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.43. 962,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,227. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

