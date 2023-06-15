National Pension Service Has $111.34 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $111,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $923.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,612. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

