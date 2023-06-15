National Pension Service Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $137,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 1,152,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

