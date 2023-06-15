National Pension Service Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,181 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Comcast worth $237,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 1,022,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.