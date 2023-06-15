National Pension Service Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $107,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

