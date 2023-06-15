National Pension Service Sells 1,251 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Booking worth $118,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,600.96. 22,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,636.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,429.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.