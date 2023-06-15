National Pension Service Sells 12,867 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of NIKE worth $220,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

