National Pension Service Sells 9,075 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $160,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.58. 97,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

