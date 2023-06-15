National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.47

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 76656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

