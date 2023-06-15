Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,008.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00294756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00538283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00415017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,686,573,613 coins and its circulating supply is 41,105,636,553 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

