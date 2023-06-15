NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 278,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,004,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.