Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Sells A$15,275,000.00 in Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Rating) insider Trevor Scott sold 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.00 ($8.78), for a total value of A$15,275,000.00 ($10,320,945.95).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

