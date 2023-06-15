New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.81. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 107,938 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

