Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTZ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.