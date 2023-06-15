NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 3M

3M restated their maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -402.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

