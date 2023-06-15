NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.83. 1,236,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

