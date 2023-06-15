NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NIO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $61,446,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

