Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Nippon Paint Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

