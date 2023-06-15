Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.90. Nomura shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 136,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nomura by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

