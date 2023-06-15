Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,046,351 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £531,148.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

