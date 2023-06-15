Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Down 1.1%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 2,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Northland Power Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.
Northland Power Cuts Dividend
About Northland Power
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
Featured Stories
