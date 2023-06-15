Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

