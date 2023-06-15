Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BLK stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $700.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,308. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.