Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

