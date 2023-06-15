Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.88. The stock had a trading volume of 208,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

