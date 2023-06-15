Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,145.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,609.76. 34,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,636.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,429.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

