Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.44. 331,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

