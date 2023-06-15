Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 11,227 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 2,663,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,557. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.