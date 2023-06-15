Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 14,799 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $255.97. 35,328,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,157,109. The company has a market cap of $811.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

