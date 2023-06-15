Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $526.45. 196,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

