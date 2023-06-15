Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock remained flat at $209.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 868,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,383. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

