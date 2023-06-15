Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $348.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.51% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $348,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,747. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

