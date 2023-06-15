Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $536,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,665,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,451,000 after buying an additional 840,455 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 1,675,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

