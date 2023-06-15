Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798,511 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $97.33. 1,696,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

