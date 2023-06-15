Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 20,502 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.85% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $160,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after purchasing an additional 460,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,485,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,868. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

