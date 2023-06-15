Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 44,298 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,298 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 557,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,318. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.