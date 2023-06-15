Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 95,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.
NU Stock Performance
NU traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 18,194,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,654,953. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.25 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,071,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.