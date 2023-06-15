Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 95,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NU Stock Performance

NU traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 18,194,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,654,953. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.25 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,071,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

