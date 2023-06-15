Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Short Interest Update

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nubia Brand International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUBI. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 674.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 783,787 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 422,494 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

NASDAQ NUBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,130. Nubia Brand International has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Further Reading

