Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,259. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,151,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,578,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,346,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $8,341,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

