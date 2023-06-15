Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,259. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.