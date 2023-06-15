Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans None Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIQ opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,632,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

