Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0447 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $256.03 million and $10.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.59 or 0.06521370 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00044902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04411927 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,494,334.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.