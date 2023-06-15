Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Director Deborah Jean Meredith Sells 6,491 Shares of Stock

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) Director Deborah Jean Meredith sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $10,515.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oblong Price Performance

Shares of Oblong stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Oblong, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative net margin of 373.77% and a negative return on equity of 133.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oblong

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong, Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong makes up approximately 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned about 380.56% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.