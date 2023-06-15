Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Director Deborah Jean Meredith Sells 6,491 Shares of Stock

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) Director Deborah Jean Meredith sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $10,515.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oblong Price Performance
Shares of Oblong stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Oblong, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.90. Oblong had a negative net margin of 373.77% and a negative return on equity of 133.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
About Oblong
Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
