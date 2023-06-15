Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

