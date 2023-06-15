Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 3,966,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

