Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSAW) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSAW remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Thursday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,828. Oculis has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidates in development includes OCS-01, a topical retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

