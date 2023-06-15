OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OKYO remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,415. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

