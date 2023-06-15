Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Up 195.2% in May

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

